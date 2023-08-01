Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 31,643 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,643 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,041,000 after buying an additional 796,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. 1,713,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,525. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.24.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

