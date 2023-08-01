Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,738. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

