Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,259 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,595 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,136 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 202,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

