Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.50. 207,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $123.25. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

