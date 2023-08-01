Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 39.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 313,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,472,000 after buying an additional 88,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Insider Activity

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 265,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,066. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.57.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.