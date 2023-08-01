Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.95. 248,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,083. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.92 and a 200-day moving average of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

