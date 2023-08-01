Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 708,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,005,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,340,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 106.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after buying an additional 214,137 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $122.76. 517,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,278. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

