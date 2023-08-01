Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.19. 776,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.