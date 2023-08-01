Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

REXR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. 299,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,063. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.