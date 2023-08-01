Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,802,000 after purchasing an additional 145,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,925,000 after purchasing an additional 137,709 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.35. The stock had a trading volume of 167,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.15. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.65 and a 52-week high of $323.40.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. 9.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

