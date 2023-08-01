Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 45,937 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,937 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,940,424,000,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

