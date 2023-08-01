Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 521,774 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,222,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,774 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.42% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $61,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XONE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. 79,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,294. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.