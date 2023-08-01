Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.14. The company had a trading volume of 337,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,695. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.92 and a 200 day moving average of $278.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.