Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.24.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. 2,382,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,352. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,460,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

