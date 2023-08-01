Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE MRT.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.41. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.63.

Insider Transactions at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

In related news, insider Morguard Corporation bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $639,805. 67.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.