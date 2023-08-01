Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $752.20.

GMAB stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 238,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,995. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

