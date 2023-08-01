Morgan Stanley Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $116.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $108.89. 3,314,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,855,770. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

