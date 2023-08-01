Morgan Stanley Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $243.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LPLA traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.14. The company had a trading volume of 417,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.53%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

