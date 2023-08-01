Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.92. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

