Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

