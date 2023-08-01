Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.