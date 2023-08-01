Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Down to $69.77

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.77, but opened at $65.15. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $65.31, with a volume of 1,144,856 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 659,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after buying an additional 55,675 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.