ModivCare (MODV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. ModivCare has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ModivCare Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of MODV traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. 70,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $121.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

MODV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,625.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,667,902 shares in the company, valued at $91,951,437.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 193,233 shares of company stock worth $10,396,322. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after acquiring an additional 294,108 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 81.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 148,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 126,170 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,210 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 154,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 60,757 shares in the last quarter.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

