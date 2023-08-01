MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.80. 5,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,082. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.93.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $92,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,323,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,622,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $92,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,323,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,205,325 shares of company stock worth $347,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

