Mister Car Wash (MCW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 154,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,209. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 957,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,299. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

