Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 391,165 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 235.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,165 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.33% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $65,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.19. 380,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

