Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 356,291 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,291 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Lucid Group worth $74,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,347,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,736,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 25,319,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,654,039. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $20.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The business’s revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

