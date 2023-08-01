Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 214,868 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,868 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 3.40% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $70,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

DKL traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,920. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.57%.

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $437,984.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,004.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DKL. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Articles

