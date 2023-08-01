Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,873 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Workday worth $77,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.48.

Workday stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.78. 344,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $238.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

