Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 436.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,695 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $64,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.62. 759,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.