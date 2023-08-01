Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $79.66 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $79,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,290,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,731,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $62,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

