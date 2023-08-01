Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Cut to $1,366.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.2 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $27.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,284.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,315.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,431.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,504,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

