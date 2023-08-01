Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $6.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,205,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,126,109. The company has a market cap of $816.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.56 and a 200-day moving average of $225.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

