Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of META traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,555,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,019,262. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.00. The company has a market cap of $823.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

