Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,661 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,786,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after buying an additional 2,550,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,544,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,861,000 after buying an additional 1,915,168 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

