Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 245,140 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 245,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 453,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,099. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.