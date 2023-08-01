Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 245,140 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 245,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 453,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,099. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

