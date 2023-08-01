Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 63,575 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,575 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,382,000. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,066,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,950,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 258,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 200,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000,000.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance
DFSU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. 31,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $29.95.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
