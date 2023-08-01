Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 467 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 253,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 142,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NYF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. 37,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $54.14.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

