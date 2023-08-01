Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SCZ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

