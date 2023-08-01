Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,827,000 after buying an additional 456,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,841,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,181,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 354,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

