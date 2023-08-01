Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,459 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,291 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

