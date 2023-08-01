Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.84. 593,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

