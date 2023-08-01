Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Insider Activity

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $109.40. 4,562,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,471. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

