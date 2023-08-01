Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 108,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

