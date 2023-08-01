Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 44,048 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,048 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $49,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

SCHX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

