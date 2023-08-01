Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE V traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,616,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $449.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

