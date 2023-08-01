Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.
Visa Trading Up 0.9 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
