Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.41. 507,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.66 and a 200-day moving average of $229.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

