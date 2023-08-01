Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.94. 506,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

