Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.60. 21,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp
Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 503,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110,673 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.