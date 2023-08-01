Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.60. 21,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,953.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,100 shares of company stock worth $191,441 over the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 503,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110,673 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

