Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:MR.UN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.74. 8,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788. The firm has a market cap of C$61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.19. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.45 and a one year high of C$6.83.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.