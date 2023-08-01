Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
TSE:MR.UN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.74. 8,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788. The firm has a market cap of C$61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.19. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.45 and a one year high of C$6.83.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
